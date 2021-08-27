Sether (SETH) Price Reaches $0.0260

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Sether has a total market cap of $523,345.27 and $1,718.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sether has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.00769578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099983 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.