Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Seven Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

In other Seven Group news, insider Ryan Stokes acquired 40,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$20.34 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of A$816,081.48 ($582,915.34).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

