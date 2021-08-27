Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Buys A$173,869.82 in Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Terry Davis acquired 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$21.91 ($15.65) per share, with a total value of A$173,869.82 ($124,192.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Seven Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

