SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.84. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 8,857 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

