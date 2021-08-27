Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 588 ($7.68).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 601.48.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

