Shanta Gold Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SHG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.10 ($0.17). 1,540,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,960. The company has a market capitalization of £137.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.10. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

