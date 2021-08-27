ShipChain Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $305,560.88 and $38.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

