Shivom Trading Up 28.9% This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00765585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099961 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

