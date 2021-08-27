Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 3.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,781,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded up $15.84 on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

