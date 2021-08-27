Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 67.9%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AJINY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

AJINY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

