Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 67.9%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AJINY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

AJINY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.