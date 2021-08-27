Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Drops By 87.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the July 29th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.23 on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Buy”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

