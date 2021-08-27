Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Increases By 341.7%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 341.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
About AuraSource
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.