Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Increases By 341.7%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 341.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

