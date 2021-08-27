Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Declines By 91.7%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

