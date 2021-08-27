Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Declines By 68.6%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 550,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BMRC opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

