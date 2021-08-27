Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Declines By 89.1%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the July 29th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
Bionomics Company Profile
