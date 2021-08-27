Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Declines By 89.1%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the July 29th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

