Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 85.7%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CIADY stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

