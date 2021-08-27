Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 338.5%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 338.5% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,257. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 15.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

