Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Grows By 2,746.7%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 2,746.7% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 65,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Digerati Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target on the stock.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

