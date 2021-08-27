Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Expands By 152.9%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EONGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 19,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
