Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Expands By 152.9%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EONGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 19,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.