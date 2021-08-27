Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Rises By 207.1%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

