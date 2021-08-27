Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Drops By 87.4%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.12. 95,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.18. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.57.
About Golden Independence Mining
