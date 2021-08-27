Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Drops By 87.4%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.12. 95,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.18. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.57.

Get Golden Independence Mining alerts:

About Golden Independence Mining

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.