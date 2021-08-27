Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 289.1%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the July 29th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.33. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

