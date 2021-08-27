Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Rises By 478.6%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLXA remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,968. Helix Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

