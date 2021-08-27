Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Drops By 75.9%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HGYN remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. 59,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

