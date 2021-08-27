Short Interest in Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Rises By 395.8%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the July 29th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.5 days.
IENVF stock remained flat at $$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.59.
About Infraestructura Energética Nova
