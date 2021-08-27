Short Interest in Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Rises By 395.8%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the July 29th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.5 days.

IENVF stock remained flat at $$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV engages in the development, construction, and operation of energy projects. It operates through the following segments: Gas and Power. The Gas segment includes natural gas and LPG pipelines and storage, compression of natural gas, ethane transportation for liquid and gas phases, LNG storage, distribution of natural gas and refined products transportation and storage.

