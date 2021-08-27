Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 85.2%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

