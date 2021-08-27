Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Expands By 146.6%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE VGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,477. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

