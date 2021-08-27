Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Expands By 146.6%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE VGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,477. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
