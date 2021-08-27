Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Grows By 161.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the July 29th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.

Shares of IVSBF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

IVSBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

