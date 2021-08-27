Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 2,691.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, a growth of 2,691.3% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

