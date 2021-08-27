Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Expands By 5,281.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 5,281.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.
