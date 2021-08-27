Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Expands By 5,281.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 5,281.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKPNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.