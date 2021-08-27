Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Increases By 164.5%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.