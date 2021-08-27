Short Interest in Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Declines By 66.7%

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PPMD opened at $0.12 on Friday. Protide Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.
About Protide Pharmaceuticals
