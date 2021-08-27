Short Interest in Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Declines By 66.7%

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPMD opened at $0.12 on Friday. Protide Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

About Protide Pharmaceuticals

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes technologies and processes in the areas of clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering, and transplantation in the United States and internationally. It offers serum reducers, cell culture and processing products, stem cell cryopreservatives, and stem cell and regenerative research products.

