Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Increases By 405.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.3 days.

Shares of REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90. REC Silicon ASA has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

