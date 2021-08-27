Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 200.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSMXY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sysmex has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sysmex alerts:

SSMXY stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.