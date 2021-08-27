Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 343.5%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the July 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TechnoPro stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.