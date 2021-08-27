Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 343.5%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the July 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TechnoPro stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.