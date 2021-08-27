Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Drops By 99.2%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. TranSwitch has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures.

