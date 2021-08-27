Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Drops By 99.2%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. TranSwitch has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
TranSwitch Company Profile
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.