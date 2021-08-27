Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Declines By 77.2%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

