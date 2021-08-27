Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Grows By 464.8%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 464.8% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.

TUERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

