Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Declines By 62.5%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vossloh stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

