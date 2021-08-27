Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $158.65 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

