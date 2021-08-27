SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Receives Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.55.

Shares of SIL opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

