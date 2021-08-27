Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Down 1%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 2,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.02% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

