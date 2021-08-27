Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd.

OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

