SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $34,276.90 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5,076.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $214.90.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.