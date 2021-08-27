Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.87

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 3657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.