Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $180.91 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.