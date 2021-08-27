SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for this year to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. Also, the company intends to maximize free cash flow by 2025, which can fund its debt reduction program. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of SM opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

