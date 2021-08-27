SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SMTGY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

