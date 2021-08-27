SmartCash Market Cap Hits $9.41 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $253,686.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,089.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.33 or 0.06713238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.67 or 0.01301067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00361735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00130420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.06 or 0.00651009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00330250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00310847 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

