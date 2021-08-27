Smooth Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $231.85 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $231.85 million and $108.81 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,658,172,817 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

